ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Raised by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 3.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $186,330,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,585. The company has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

