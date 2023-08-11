Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.17% of Consolidated Edison worth $57,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,388. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.