Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.99

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 63555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Construction Partners Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 217.7% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 222,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 152,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

