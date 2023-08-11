Contrasting Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Free Report) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Network International and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Network International 0 3 0 0 2.00 Five9 0 6 13 0 2.68

Network International currently has a consensus price target of $375.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,600.21%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $83.82, indicating a potential upside of 20.46%. Given Network International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Network International is more favorable than Five9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

99.4% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Network International and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network International N/A N/A N/A Five9 -10.12% -19.21% -4.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Network International and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Five9 $778.85 million 6.36 -$94.65 million ($1.20) -57.98

Network International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Summary

Five9 beats Network International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions. In addition, the company provides value-added services, including SmartView interactive dashboards, SmartView performance report, dynamic currency conversion, multicurrency online, easy payment plan, 3D secure, and network self-services; and acquiring processing and smart bundle solutions. Further, it offers card and processing solutions comprising debit and credit card, prepaid card, and commercial card solutions; fraud solutions; loyalty solutions; instant issuance, card control, 3D secure, SmartView, API, and payment plan services; and issuer services. Network International Holdings plc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its platform allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

