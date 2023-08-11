ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Morgan Stanley

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.32) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNVVY. HSBC raised ConvaTec Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ConvaTec Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 320 ($4.09) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.88) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 310 ($3.96) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.00.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS CNVVY remained flat at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 757. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

