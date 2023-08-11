Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$610.06 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.44%.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

TSE CTS opened at C$2.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$541.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.58 and a 52 week high of C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.88.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

