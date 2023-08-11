Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,997 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after buying an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,620,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,322,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,530.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock worth $2,772,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

