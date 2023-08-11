Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Visteon Price Performance

Visteon stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visteon



Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

