Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.14.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at $47,823,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,823,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,571 shares of company stock worth $11,742,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $170.99 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

