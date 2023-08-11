Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 869 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $65,929,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after buying an additional 159,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 42.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,263,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $243.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -171.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $276.82. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.62 and a one year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.90, for a total value of $156,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,373.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,819 shares of company stock worth $1,788,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

