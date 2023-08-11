Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 133 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 522.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $313.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $323.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.19. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

