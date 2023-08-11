Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $332,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GE opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

