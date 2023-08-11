CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CONX by 80.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $109,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $174,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101. CONX has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

