Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.93 and last traded at $101.50. 211,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 491,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Copa Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $809.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Copa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 48,994 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Copa by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

