Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17. 116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETFNew (OPPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US equities, fixed income and cash based on broad market indicators determined by the adviser as opportunistic in pursuing long-term total return.

