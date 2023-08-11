Cormark Lowers Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$17.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 136.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Read Our Latest Report on Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Stock Up 6.0 %
About Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.