Cormark Lowers Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$17.50

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCXGet Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 136.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of VGCX stock traded up C$0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The company has a market cap of C$492.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.63. Victoria Gold has a one year low of C$6.56 and a one year high of C$11.16.

About Victoria Gold

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.