Cormark Lowers Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$17.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 136.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of VGCX stock traded up C$0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The company has a market cap of C$492.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.63. Victoria Gold has a one year low of C$6.56 and a one year high of C$11.16.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

