Cormark Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$300.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$262.67.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 2.5 %

BYD traded down C$6.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$242.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24. The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$244.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$228.32. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$164.90 and a 52-week high of C$254.76.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$919.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.6926428 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

