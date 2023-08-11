Cosmos 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66.89 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $66.89 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.36 or 0.00028468 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00042263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

