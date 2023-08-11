Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $8.39 or 0.00028517 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and $73.82 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

