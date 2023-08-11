Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Costain Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Costain Group Price Performance

About Costain Group

Shares of OTCMKTS CSGQF remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57. Costain Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

