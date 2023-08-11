Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Costain Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CSGQF
Costain Group Price Performance
About Costain Group
Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Costain Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.