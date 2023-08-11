Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the July 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
Coveo Solutions stock remained flat at $7.69 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.
