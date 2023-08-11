Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coveo Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.
