Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Coya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 42,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. Coya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,653,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

