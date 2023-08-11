Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.19%.
Crawford United Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $34.97.
About Crawford United
