Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Crawford United Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

