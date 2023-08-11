Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $24,032.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $24,032.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 359,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $686,000.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $691,600.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $703,200.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $706,400.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 323,450 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $4,916,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $42,056.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,780,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.27 and a beta of 1.99. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 102.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

