Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 83.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 54,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

