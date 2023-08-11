Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
