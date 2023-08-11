Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crew Energy

Crew Energy Price Performance

Crew Energy Company Profile

Shares of CWEGF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,198. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.