Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 5%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.22. 157,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 226,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Cricut alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cricut

Cricut Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cricut Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cricut by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cricut by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cricut by 15.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.