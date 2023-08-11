Critical Comparison: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) vs. CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scienjoy and CooTek (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00 CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scienjoy currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,271.24%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 5.86% 9.09% 7.17% CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Scienjoy and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scienjoy and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $1.79 billion 0.06 $28.03 million $0.35 8.54 CooTek (Cayman) $83.93 million 0.01 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Summary

Scienjoy beats CooTek (Cayman) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

