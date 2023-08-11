Critical Review: SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) & Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -34.33% -18.79% -12.54% Verint Systems 1.99% 15.68% 5.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and Verint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 4.04 -$96.32 million ($0.36) -9.42 Verint Systems $902.24 million 2.49 $14.90 million ($0.05) -699.86

Volatility & Risk

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartRent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SmartRent has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Verint Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SmartRent and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 4 0 2.80 Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

SmartRent presently has a consensus target price of $5.58, suggesting a potential upside of 64.64%. Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $47.63, suggesting a potential upside of 36.62%. Given SmartRent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Summary

Verint Systems beats SmartRent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools. The company provides Experience Management application which collect and analyze customer experience data, as well as customer engagement cloud platform services. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.