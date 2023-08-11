Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Cut to C$18.25

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

CROMF remained flat at $10.75 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

