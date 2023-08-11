Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0571 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $4.94 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00042273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

