CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 20,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 41,336 shares.The stock last traded at $20.18 and had previously closed at $20.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.82. The company has a market cap of $759.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.71.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 117.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.84%.

Insider Transactions at CrossAmerica Partners

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 6,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $109,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,943.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $109,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,943.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $432,037. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading

