CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

CSP Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.18.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSP’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,827 shares of company stock worth $83,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSP in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

