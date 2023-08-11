CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CTPVF shares. Societe Generale raised CTP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CTP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on CTP in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.
