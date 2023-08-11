CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.8 %
CEVMF stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.