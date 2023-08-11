CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.8 %

CEVMF stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.