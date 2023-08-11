Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Position Raised by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,892 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $59,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $105.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard Willome John bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard Willome John acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.66 per share, with a total value of $197,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

