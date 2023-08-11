Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 7,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Cullman Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.06.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cullman Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

