Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $46,509.12 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day moving average is $174.65.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,957 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

View Our Latest Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.