Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $46,509.12 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day moving average is $174.65.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.