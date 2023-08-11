Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $181.69. 37,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $189.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

