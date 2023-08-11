Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,301,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561,771 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,324. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.