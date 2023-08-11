Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $585,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. 155,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,256. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

