Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas comprises approximately 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 79.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 311.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 376,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.