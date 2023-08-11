Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $13.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $829.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $866.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.03. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

