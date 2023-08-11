Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Illumina Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.48. 2,108,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.52. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

