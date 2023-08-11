Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $109.04. 1,363,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.40%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

