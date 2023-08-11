Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

