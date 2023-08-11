CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,863 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

