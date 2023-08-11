CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

