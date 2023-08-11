CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 23,942 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 256.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.25. The company had a trading volume of 908,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,398. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.81.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

